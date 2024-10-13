Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Mumbai Police Suspects Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Involvement

The Mumbai Police, currently investigating the murder of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, is reportedly looking into the potential involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The gang’s special mention in the Siddique murder holds importance as the slain NCP leader shared close ties with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who had previously received death threats from the associated of Lawrence Bishnoi. According to reports, Baba Siddque’s security was upgraded to Y category after he received threats to his life.

Baba Siddique had been a vocal advocate for enhanced security for Salman Khan ever since the actor started receiving threats.

On April 14, two shooters fired five rounds outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra during the early hours. The Mumbai Police's chargesheet, filed by the crime branch, revealed that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had personally communicated with the shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, just hours before they opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence.

Recently, a burqa-clad woman allegedly threatened actor Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, invoking the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

On Saturday night around 9:30 PM, Baba Siddique was confronted by three men just outside his son’s office at Kher Nagar in Mumbai, where he was shot. The police arrested two of the assailants, while one remains at large. Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Baba Siddique, a prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, was well-known for his close ties with several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt. A three-time MLA from Bandra West, he had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP in February after resigning from the Congress.