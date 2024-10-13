'Baba Siddique's Killing Exposes...': Rahul Gandhi Following NCP Leader’s Death
Rahul Gandhi alleged that the killing of Baba Siddique shows the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra.
Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleged that the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique shows the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. He highlighted that the government should take responsibility and justice must prevail.
Rahul Gandhi shared a post on X on Sunday and said, “The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time.”
“This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail,” the post added.
