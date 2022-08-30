New Delhi: Baba Vanga, who left the world 26 years back, is still well known for her conspiracy theories. The Bulgarian national is said to have predicted major events like the 9/11 terror attacks and Brexit.

A prediction of Baba Venga about India has increased the concern of the people. According to her prediction, India is going to witness a famine-like situation in 2022. The mystic suggested that swarms of locusts would attack crops and agricultural areas, resulting an immense famine in India.

The Bulgarian mystic had said that there will be a drop in temperature in the world this year, due to which the outbreak of locusts will increase. Notably, large swarms of locusts did hit the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in 2020.

Baba Vanga, whose real name was Vangelia Gushterova, was called the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans' for her bizarre predictions.

Born in 1911, the Bulgarian mystic used to claim that she was blessed with a very rare gift from God which enabled her to see into the future after she lost her vision at the age of 12 during a brutal storm.

Just before her death Baba Vanga left behind a number of predictions that run until the 5079, which is also the year she claimed the world would end.

According to several media reports, many of her predictions like the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the death of Princess Diana and the 2004 Thailand tsunami and Barack Obama's presidency, have came true.