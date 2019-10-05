'Babuji dheere chalna': Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at Arvind Kejriwal over his promise to make Delhi pothole-free

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician and BJP leader Gautam Gambhir on Saturday took a musical jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party chief announced a state government initiative to get rid of all the potholes in the national capital.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the ex-India cricket player posted an improvised version of Geeta Dutt's 1954 super hit song "Babuji Dheere Chalna" and tweeted in Hindi saying, "Please go slowly, There are many potholes. We know the realities of Delhi. But to keep yourself happy it's a good thought."

The BJP MP from east Delhi was responding to AAP chief's tweet in which, Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Saturday, said that his government's Public Works Department is responsible for upkeep of a few roads in the national capital, but these roads see the most traffic.

While launching the scheme, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "To erase any inconvenience to the public on the roads due to rain, this campaign is being carried out. For the first time roads are being inspected on such a large scale."

As many as fifty MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party will inspect 20-25 km of roads maintained by the PWD. The exercise will pan across 1260 km of roads to make them pothole-free. "The MLAs will take photos of potholes and upload their locations and details on an app," Kejriwal said.

Gambhir's jibe had come as a response suggesting that the the roads in Delhi under the PWD were not in a good shape.

Gautam Gambhir was elected as a member of Parliament (MP) from east Delhi on a BJP ticket in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections were BJP swept all Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.