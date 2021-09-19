Babul Supriyo has lost popularity, his joining TMC has no impact on BJP: Dilip Ghosh

New Delhi: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday (September 19) said that former union minister Babul Supriyo has lost popularity in his constituency and that his decision to join TMC will have no impact on the BJP.

His statement comes a day after Supriyo joined TMC. Notably, he was recently denied ministry in the cabinet reshuffle.

“Supriyo lost his popularity among cadre and people in his Lok Sabha constituency Asansol. He was completely missing from his constituency for over eight months. He has lost his popularity in the state and that is one of the reasons behind Supriyo losing assembly polls five months ago,” Ghosh was quoted as saying by IANS.

“Soon after being dropped from the union cabinet, Babul announced to quit politics. Within two days he changed his mind and said he will remain an MP to serve the people of Asansol. Yesterday, he joined TMC. His only agenda is to get a position not service,” he added.

On Saturday, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also said that Supriyo`s departure did not cause any loss to the BJP since he is not politically significant.

“This is his personal decision. Babul ji should immediately resign from membership of Parliament. Before leaving, he should have informed the BJP. BJP has not suffered any loss due to his departure. He is not a mass leader. Babul Supriyo is also not even a good political organizer. He does not have political significance. I did not get a chance to work with him for a long time. But personally, he is a good friend,” Adhikari said.

In the last few months, four BJP MLAs including Mukul Roy have joined the Trinamool.

Live TV