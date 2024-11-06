Advertisement
Baby Elephant Rescued From Well, Joyfully Reunited With Mother, Melting Hearts Online: Watch

A recent rescue operation captured the hearts of many, as a baby elephant named Chhotu was saved from a well after accidentally falling in. The incident, shared Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda  on X, highlighted the coordinated efforts of authorities and the touching presence of Chhotu’s mother.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Baby Elephant Rescued From Well, Joyfully Reunited With Mother, Melting Hearts Online: Watch P.c- Social Media

Rescue Operation

As soon as Chhotu's fall was reported, local authorities arrived at the scene to conduct the rescue. The field staff, realizing the need for a quick and safe method, began constructing a ramp to help the young calf climb out.

Mother’s Vigilance and Guarding

Throughout the operation, Chhotu’s mother stayed close, watching over her calf from nearby. Her calm but vigilant presence added a sense of urgency for the rescuers, who worked carefully to ensure Chhotu’s safe return.

A Heartwarming Reunion

With the ramp in place, Chhotu managed to climb out and immediately ran to its mother, marking a touching reunion. Nanda described the moment on X, sharing, “While field staff started making a ramp, the mother kept guard all along. The calf came out and immediately rushed to the mother. After the reunion, the mother thanked the saviors.”

Public Reaction

Nanda’s photos and videos of the incident quickly gained traction, with many users applauding the rescue team’s dedication and efforts. The post has resonated widely, with viewers expressing gratitude for the team that ensured Chhotu’s safe return to his protective mother.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK