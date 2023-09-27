Bacho Ke Mann Ki Baat Podcast Series Debuts With Jaya Kishori

In a world filled with noise and distractions, where the voices of the youth often remain unheard, Bacho Ke Mann Ki Baat podcast aims to emerge as a hope for them. The new podcast series is spearheaded by Rakesh Yadav, co-founder of Careerwill, and looks to address the challenges, offer guidance, and provide a platform for young minds.

The debut episode of Bacho Ke Mann Ki Baat featured renowned motivational speaker Jaya Kishori in conversation with Yadav. Their discussion revolved around solving the difficulties that students encounter, particularly when preparing for competitive exams.

With empathy and insight, Jaya Kishori and Rakesh Yadav explored a range of critical topics, including the challenges students face, effective parenting strategies, and the importance of creating a conducive atmosphere for preparation. They also delved into the sensitive issue of rising suicide rates among students, emphasizing the urgency of addressing mental health concerns and providing a support system for young aspirants.

The podcast series promises to feature a diverse array of guests, including educators, psychologists, successful students, and parents who have navigated the challenging journey of academic excellence.