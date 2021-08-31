Bad news for Noida, Ghaziabad residents as 10-year scrapping rule for diesel vehicles will apply

The Delhi government has banned the use of 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the National Capital Region, NCR. The state government has been advised by the National Green Tribunal to deregister any such vehicles that flout the norms.

The rules are also going to be applied for the residents of Noida, Ghaziabad and other parts of the NCR as they will also have to get their old vehicles scrapped.

In a public notice, the department clarified that although registration certificates of all types of vehicles are valid for 15 years, a diesel vehicle cannot ply beyond 10 years in Delhi.

However, no-objection certificates for vehicles aged 10 to 15 years can be obtained so that they can be registered in states where it is permissible, it stated.

"Owners of over 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles are advised not to ply these vehicles on the roads in Delhi/NCR and further advised to get such end of life vehicles scrapped through authorised scrappers of the transport department," said the notice.

It also cited a Supreme Court order for impounding end-of-life diesel and petrol vehicles.

The Union government in its voluntary vehicle scrapping policy has allowed plying of old vehicles if they pass fitness test. The policy provides for fitness test after 20 years for personal vehicles while commercial vehicles require it after the completion of 15 years.

End-of-life vehicles in Delhi, including two-wheelers, number around 37 lakh out of over one crore registered vehicles. Many of these ply on the roads causing pollution.

Here are some of the answers you might be wanting:

Will the fitness certificate issued by the central government be not useful?

The rule propagated by the centre will be applicable in the entire country except Delhi. The prohibition order in the state has been done due to an order by the court, so you can get relaxation only after an intervention by the court.

Is it possible to drive a Delhi vehicle in the NCR even if it doesn’t fulfill the criteria?

No. The rule is applicable in the entire Delhi-NCR area, which means you won’t be able to use any such vehicle in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

Can you take my diesel vehicle of more than 10 years in other states?

You can drive to states where such vehicles are permitted but you need to obtain a no objection certificate from the Delhi government before doing so. You also need to get your vehicle registered in the state you are travelling to.

What if the RC shows fitness validation and a validity of 15 years?

You can still not use any such vehicles in Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from PTI)

