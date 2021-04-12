Bad news for wedding planners! After Delhi, Haryana imposes night curfew amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: Due to the night curfew, many couples have minimized their grand wedding parties and some have cancelled the programmes.

"Night curfew has affected our business. Due to restrictions on movement, we're facing issues in setting up venues", said a banquet hall owner.

This Cancelation of programmes and changes in timing is making wedding planners change their venues. Wedding planners were moving towards Gurgram to carry on with their work as there were no such night curfews and restrictions on the members attending the functions.

But now the Haryana government has also imposed a night curfew from 9 pm till 5 am, with effect from Monday (April 13). The number of active cases in Haryana has doubled in the last 11 days, from 10,300 on April 1 to over 20,000 on April 11.

The state government have also imposed restriction on the number of persons attending the programmes hence maximum wedding businesses are going to Gurgram. Some of the banquet hall owners who are not able to move their business are changing the timings of the functions.

"Due to the night curfew in place, we have decided to organize functions between 3 pm and 8:30 pm so that guests can timely leave for their homes", said a banquet hall owner.

In order to contain the COVID-19 spread in the national capital, the state government imposed night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, till April, 30.

It is worth noting that in Delhi the current COVID-19 wave has crossed the previous record, with over 11,000 cases being reported in a day on Monday (April 12).

Live TV