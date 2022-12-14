Bad news for WINE lovers HERE! All shops of country and foreign liquor will remain CLOSED on this DAY

Chhattisgarh: Bastar Collector Chandan Kumar has declared 18 December 2022 as a dry day to keep all liquor shops closed in the district on the occasion of Guru Ghasidas Jayanti. On the occasion of Guru Ghasidas Jayanti, on December 18, in all areas of the district, retail shops of domestic and foreign liquor, FL.3 hotel bar, FL.7, and liquor storage warehouse should be completely closed from 10 pm on December 17. And instructions have been issued to keep proper control on the sale of illegal liquor.

Ghasidas was born on December 18th 1756 in Girodpuri, Chhattisgarh, India. Ghasidas experienced the caste system from an early age, which forged his desire to eliminate social inequity. Guru Ghasidas established the Satnami community in Chhattisgarh, based on the Satnam (meaning "truth and equality"). The teachings and philosophy are similar to those of Hinduism and Buddhism. The adults of the sect are required to wear only white garments and abstain from intoxicants and animal foods. They do not worship idols.

Guru Ghasidas is the idol of the Satnami community. He lashed out at social evils, the effect of which is visible till date. Every year on the occasion of his birth anniversary many grand events are organized all over Chhattisgarh including Raipur. Guru Ghasidas was born at a time when untouchability, high and low, falsehood were prevalent in the society. In such times, Guru Ghasidas taught the society the message of unity, brotherhood and harmony. Because of Ghasidas' unwavering faith in the truth, he showed many miracles in his childhood, which had a great impact on the people.