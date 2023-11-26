Bad Weather To Hamper Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation? Know Here

New Delhi: On Sunday, the ongoing rescue mission to free the 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel reached its 15th day. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) initially attempted to drill through the tunnel to release the laborers. However, the drilling machine suffered damage, and a significant part of it became lodged in the tunnel, posing an additional challenge for the rescue team.

Given the challenging geographical terrain of Uttarakhand, the rescue team is encountering multiple obstacles in safely extracting the workers. Now, they face an additional significant challenge as experts anticipate adverse weather conditions in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rainfall in isolated areas of Uttarakhand over the next 2-3 days, with prevailing cloudy sky conditions that could potentially hinder the ongoing rescue operation.

Meanwhile, after auger machine's damage the rescue force has turned to the vertical drilling plan and according to National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Managing Director Mahmood Ahmad a total of 19.2 meters of vertical drilling has been completed at Uttarkashi's tunnel where 41 workers remained trapped as of Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Uttarkashi, NHIDCL MD Ahmad said, "We have completed around 19.2 meters of drilling. We have to drill around 86 meters to be done within four days that is by November 30. Hopefully, there will be no further hurdles and the work will be completed on time."

The NDMA is currently working on the second of the three plan action to rescue the workers trappped in the Silkyara tunnel. During a press briefing in New Delhi, NDMA Member Syed Ata Hasnain stated, "Our current strategy is Plan 2. The drilling machine arrived yesterday, and vertical drilling commenced around 12 noon today. A total of 86 meters of vertical digging is needed to reach the trapped workers, and we have completed 17 meters of drilling so far. Geological studies suggest no obstruction, and we are assessing stability."

He also mentioned that Plan 3, involving sideways drilling covering 170 meters, has not been initiated yet. "Our Plan 3 has not been implemented. The machine for sideways drilling is expected to reach the Silkayra tunnel rescue site overnight," he added.