'Bade Bade Vaade...': Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi Over Poll Promises

Amethi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that BJP leader made big promises but failed to deliver it to the people.

Addressed a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi to support Congress candidate KL Sharma Priyanka said, "BJP's history is the same, 'Bade Bade Vaade, Zameen Par Kuch Nahi' (Big Promises, But Nothing on the Ground). Prime Minister Narendra Modi made big promises. He had said of providing two crore jobs, he had said that farmers' income will be doubled, he said that he will bring back the black money and deposit Rs 15 lakh in your bank accounts. But the truth is that my sisters are not able to face inflation... My farmer brothers are aware that they cannot look after the family with the income from farming..."

Further escalating her attack on the ruling party over inflation and unemployment the Congress leader said that people would have to take loans to educate and marry their children. "If you want to educate your children, you will have to take a loan; if you want to marry your daughter, you will have to take loan and in the 10 years of governance under the rule of PM Modi, unemployment has increased so much that even if you educate your child, your child will not be able to get any job," she said.

Gandhi added further, "Today, 70 crore youth is unemployed. Unemployment is at its peak and when PM Modi comes to you, he doesn't talk about how high the unemployment. He talks about what is happening in Pakistan. He solicits votes by invoking religious pledges but doesn't talk about the works he has done.

Critiquing Modi's remarks regarding Mangalsutra and buffaloes, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The post of the Prime Minister carries a certain dignity, and today, Narendra Modi has diminished that dignity."

The Congress leader also hit out at the saffron party over Constitution and claimed that the BJP is trying to rob the people of their rights. "The Constitution gave the right of reservation in jobs but the BJP leaders say that if they form the government, they will change the Constitution. What does this mean? Will they end the democracy?... Your right to vote, right to reservation, right to protest, right to education, right to employment... all will end."

Claiming that the BJP leaders don't respect the Constitution, Gandhi said, "They have tried to weaken the Constitution at every level in the past 10 years. And in these 10 years, they have given all the nation's wealth to their billionaire' friends (Adani-Ambani)... They have sold the country..."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while addressing the public, also tried to woo the voters with numerous promises. She said, "If our government forms, we will deposit Rs 1 lakh to the bank account of the woman members of poor families every year. For the youth, there will be a fund of Rs 5000 crore and if they want to start their own business, they will be provided with help. For the Anganwadi workers, we will double the income. Women will also be given reservations in government jobs. On the agricultural products, we will remove GSTs and will make them cheap... For the labourers, the daily wage below Rs 400 will be a legal violation."

Warning the public against voting for the BJP, the Congress leader emphasised, "Bringing the BJP back into power will only prolong the cycle of poverty for the next five years. There will be no initiatives to uplift you, no increase in employment opportunities, and no relief from inflation."

Amethi and Rae Bareli -- two constituencies considered old turfs of the Gandhi family has again become the point of focus as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has entered the fray in Rae Bareli and the family's close aide Kishori Lal Sharma has been fielded against Smriti Irani in Amethi.

Amethi will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state on May 20.

"My father, while being the Prime Minister, used to go to the villages on foot and ask about the problems. He used to wipe the tears of the people. Standing at a vehicle and waiving hands while the public is kilometres away is not public outreach it is PM Modi's outreach though," Gandhi said while taking a dig at the BJP.