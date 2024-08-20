Badlapur School Girls' Sexual Assault Case: Internet Suspended As NHRC Seeks Report; Train Services Hit

New Delhi: Amid the protest at Badlapur railway station in the Thane district, internet services were suspended in Badlapur amid protests over the sexual assault of girls. It also caused major disruptions to rail services. The unrest led to the diversion of 12 mail express trains and the partial cancellation of 30 local trains.

"Till now approximately 12 mail Express trains have been diverted and koyna has been rerouted from near to Badlapur back to Kalyan and then towards Karjat via diva and Panvel. Approximately 30 local trains have been partially cancelled between Ambernath and Karjat khopoli. The number is likely to increase exponentially with starting of peak hour." CPRO Central Railway in a statement said, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, "services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Ambernath and towards Kasara are running normally."

Following the situation, the Railways have requested the state transport departments to provide 100 buses to accommodate the passengers.

"We have requested for help from various State transportation for provision of approximately 100 buses to cater to the requirement of passengers from Kalyan to Karjat. Till now approximately 55 buses have already been moved for the convenience of passengers," said CPRO in the statement.

The police used lathi-charges to disperse the protesters gathered at Badlapur railway station.

While speaking with the media, Government Railway Police (GRP) Commissioner Ravindra Shisve said, "The track has been cleared and the report will be sent to the railway operations to ensure that the operations can be started."

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has requested a detailed report from Maharashtra authorities regarding the sexual assault of girls at a kindergarten in Badlapur. The NHRC is also seeking an explanation for the "delay" in filing an FIR. Reportedly, the notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Maharashtra, demanding a comprehensive report on the incident within two weeks.

Earlier, police fired tear gas at the enraged residents who began stone-pelting at the school where the crime occurred. The alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls in Maharashtra's Badlapur has sparked widespread outrage.