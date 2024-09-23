Advertisement
BADLAPUR SEXUAL ASSAULT

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Accused Dies In Shooting After Snatching Cop's Gun

The accused was an attendant at a local school in Thane, where he allegedly raped the two girls inside the school toilet. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 08:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Accused Dies In Shooting After Snatching Cop's Gun

Akshay Shinde, the man accused of sexually assaulting two nursery school girls in Badlapur, Maharashtra, was shot dead by police following a violent confrontation. The incident occurred after Shinde managed to snatch a revolver from a police officer and opened fire, injuring one officer in the process.

Incident details

Shinde was an attendant at a local school in Thane, where he allegedly raped the two girls inside the school toilet. His arrest took place on August 17, five days after the children reported the assaults to their parents. The case sparked significant public outrage, leading to protests that included thousands blocking railway lines.

On the day of the shooting, the accused was being transported to Thane for questioning when, near the Mumbra bypass, he snatched the revolver from one of the officers in the vehicle and fired two or three shots, wounding the officer. In retaliation, another officer shot back at Shinde, leaving him dead.

The Maharashtra government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the assault case more thoroughly. The SIT is headed by senior IPS officer Arti Singh, tasked with ensuring a proper investigation into the allegations and the subsequent police actions.

