Bahadurgarh Assembly election result 2024 Live: Winner and Loser Candidate List

Bahadurgarh, Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The current Haryana legislative Assembly will end on November 3, 2024. The state is all set to elect 90 members for its Legislative Assembly. Haryana voted in a single phase and the voting was conducted on October 5. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the result is to be declared today. In the October 2019 Assembly elections, the state government was formed by the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janata Party with Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister.

Bahadurgarh is one of the assembly constituencies in Haryana. Bahadurgarh comes under Jhajjar district of Haryana state. Bahadurgarh Assembly Constituency went to polls in October this year. The voting took place in a single phase. In the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, the total percentage of voters in Bahadurgarh Constituency was recorded at 64.47 percent. The results of the Assembly elections 2024 in the Bahadurgarh constituency will be announced on October 8.



List Of Bahadurgarh Constituency Candidates:

Dinesh Kaushik is on the field from Bharatiya Janata Party. Rajinder Singh Joon is from Congress, Kuldeep Chikara is the AAP candidate and Krishan Kaushik Advocate Rathor is the fighting candidate from JJP-ASP. While INLD-BSP has Sushil Deshwal on this seat.

In 2019, Rajinder Singh Joon of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeatingNaresh Kaushik of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 15,491 votes. In 2014, Naresh Kaushik From the saffron party won in Bahadurgarh Assembly Elections, leading with 4,882 votes. In 2009, Rajinder Singh Joon from Indian National Congress won with the lead of 19,352 votes.

It will be interesting to know who is the winner from the Bahadurgarh assembly seat. With counting of votes in progress, stay tuned with us for latest updates on Haryana Election Results 2014.