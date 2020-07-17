Balaji darshan to continue at Tirumala amidst priests contracting COVID-19

Tirumala: The darshan of Lord Venkateshwara Swami for devotees will continue, TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said despite reports of as many as 14 priests contracting the COVID-19 infection. Though, the chairman said that in view of safety of the priests darshan could be stalled.

After conducting an emergency meeting in Tirumala with top officials at Annamaiah Bhavan the TTD Chairman said, "TTD employees are following all prescribed guidelines by government. As of now 140 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in TTD. Majority of affected cases are among Potu workers (Laddu makers) and APSP (security) personnel," he observed.

Reddy said around 70 COVID-19 affected staff members have recovered and a few of them are under home quarantine while some others resumed duties. Of the remaining 70 persons, only one person is in ICU and doctors opine that he too is likely to recover soon.

The Chairman said only 14 of the 40 Archakas of Srivari temple had reported positive and TTD has taken all steps to ensure that there was no break in Nitya Kainkaryams (daily pooja) in the temple and Archakas will be given assured healthcare.

None of the devotees who came for Srivari darshan has reported COVID-19 infection till now. There have been no instances of any employees affected by devotees. "Most of the COVID-19 infections of TTD employees were only through their family members and living surroundings".

Responding to honorary chief priest Dr AV Ramana Deekshitulu's criticism, Reddy said anyone who is working in TTD or in the organizations associated to TTD could send their suggestions to the board. "Its not fair as he went on social media to express his views, I have instructed officials to talk to AV Ramana Deekshitulu over the issue," said Reddy.