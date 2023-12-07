Balak Nath, Vasundhara Raje Or A Surprise Pick? BJP Finalises Name, Announcement Likely Soon

Rajasthan CM Face: It has been four days since the Rajasthan election results were announced. Since then, the BJP has failed to zero in on the name of the Chief Minister candidate in the state reportedly due to many contenders including former CM Vasundhara Raje, newly elected MLA (former MP) Mahant Balak Nath and MLA Diya Kumari. According to reports, while the BJP wants a fresh CM face in the state, Vasundhara Raje is lobbying for the top post once again.

Raje met BJP president JP Nadda amidst suspense over the Chief Ministerial face in Rajasthan. The meeting ended after about one hour 20 minutes. She arrived at Nadda's residence accompanied by her son and MP Dushyant Singh.

Earlier in the day, Mahant Balaknath had a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP MLA from Tijara met the Union Home Minister in Parliament today. He has already resigned from his position as a Member of Parliament. He was a Lok Sabha member from Alwar, Rajasthan. Shah later met PM Narendra Modi and is said to have discussed the ongoing developments with the PM. Shah's meeting with PM Modi lasted for about two hours.

Before visiting Delhi, Raje held a show of strength at her residence where she met approximately 60 MLAs. Raje has been the state's Chief Minister twice before, and according to reports, she is at the forefront of the race for the position once again. It is up to the BJP Parliamentary Board to decide the name of the CM candidate. The BJP is also yet to announce the date for the meeting of its Legislative Party in Rajasthan.

According to reports, the party has finalised the name of its CM candidate for Rajasthan and the decision will be made public soon.

BJP MPs including Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari and Mahant Balak Nath have resigned as Members of Parliament after winning the assembly polls.

The BJP secured victory on 115 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly elections, while the Congress managed to secure only 69 seats. The majority mark in the state is 100 seats. Out of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, elections were held on 199 this time. The elections were postponed on the Karanpur seat due to the demise of the Congress candidate.