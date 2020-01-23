Balasaheb Thackeray's 94th birth anniversary; here are lesser known facts about Shiv Sena founder

New Delhi: Bal Keshav Thackeray, popularly known as Balasaheb Thackeray, is remembered today (January 23) on his 94th birth anniversary. Founder of the Shiv Sena- the ruling party now in Maharashtra, Balasaheb was also known as Tiger and Hindu Hriday Samraat (Emperor of Hindu Hearts) among his supporters. Let's have a look at his life and times, and explore some lesser-known facts about him.

Balasaheb was born in Pune on January 23, 1926. His father Keshav Sitaram Thackeray 'Prabodhankar' belonged to the Marathi Chandraseniya Kayastha Prabhu. Bal was the eldest of eight siblings, among them being brothers Shrikant Thackeray (father of Raj Thackeray) and Ramesh Thackeray, and five sisters.

A charismatic and powerful leader, Balasaheb Thackeray began his career as a cartoonist in the Free Press Journal in Mumbai, and his cartoons were also published in the Sunday edition of The Times of India.

Balasaheb was inspired by his father Keshav Thackeray, who was a journalist and cartoonist by profession. He was an integral part of the ‘Samyukta Maharashtra’ movement that advocated the creation of a separate linguistic state of Maharashtra.

In 1960, Balasaheb launched the cartoon weekly 'Marmik' with his brother and used it to campaign against the influence of non-Marathi people in Mumbai – especially targeting Gujaratis and South Indians.

Following the footsteps of his father, he founded Shiv Sena in Maharashtra in 1966. Thackeray used to say that the Shiv Sena was not a political party, but an army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

A vocal supporter of Hindutva, he appealled to all Hindus to break the linguistic barrier and come together to form a Hindu Rashtra. He also appreciated Germany's fascist rule Hitler for being an artist, but criticised him for the killing of Jews.

Balasaheb was also a vocal critic of Sonia Gandhi’s entry into politics, stating that it will be better to hand back the country to British rather than her ruling the country.

Balasaheb Thackeray's annual address at Mumbai's Shivaji Park was popular among his followers. He died on November 12, 2012, due to a cardiac arrest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Bal Thackeray on his 94th birth anniversary, calling him courageous and indomitable.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Tributes to the great Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. Courageous and indomitable, he never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare."

Tributes to the great Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. Courageous and indomitable, he never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare. He always remained proud of Indian ethos and values. He continues to inspire millions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2020

The Prime Minister said Balasaheb continues to inspire millions and always "remained proud of Indian ethos and values".

PM Modi's tribute to Bal Thackeray comes amid major ideological differences between the BJP and its former ally Shiv Sena.