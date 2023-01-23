Balasaheb Thackeray's 97th Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi, other leaders pay tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 97th birth anniversary on Monday, saying he devoted his life to public welfare. In a tweet, PM Modi said he would always cherish his interactions with the Maratha leader, one of the early pioneers of hardline Hindutva politics, who enjoyed a large following.

"Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. I will always cherish my various interactions with him. He was blessed with rich knowledge and wit. He devoted his life to public welfare," said PM Modi on Twitter.

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Rajeev Shukla said, "Tributes to illustrious leader, great orator and founder of Shiv Sena Shri Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. Balasaheb was a man of principle who inspired millions of people & his contributions to Indian politics shall always be remembered."

Former Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat said, "Tribute to Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, on his birth anniversary, who fought for Marathi people's right and justice all his life."

Former Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar said, "Tribute to Shiv Sena Chief, Hindu Heart Emperor, Respected Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary! He had a fearless and transparent personality as a tough and fearless speaker who spoke truthfully to protect the identity of Maharashtra and the self-respect of Marathi people. The place of this popular personality will remain unshakable in the Marathi mind."

BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Tributes to journalist, orator, writer, cartoonist & a statesman with inspiring organisational skills Shri Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Birth Anniversary. He inspired people through his pen, brush & voice."

The Shiv Sena recently split into two factions with the one commanding the support of a majority of its lawmakers siding with the BJP, while another headed by Thackeray's son Uddhav Thackeray aligning with the Opposition in the state.