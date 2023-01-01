topStoriesenglish
Balochistan Rebels' kill 5 Pak Army soldiers, including Captain, release BOMB ATTACK VIDEO

The Balochistan Liberation Army group, which aims in getting complete independence for Balochistan from Pakistan, claimed the responsibility for the attack. 

Jan 01, 2023

Five Pakistani army personnel, including a captain were killed in several bomb blasts during an intelligence-based clearance operation in Kohlu district's Kahan area in Balochistan. According to a press release from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near a 'leading party' when the operation was underway. 

The press release read, "Resultantly, Captain Fahad along with four other brave sons of soil, Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy, Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon, have embraced martyrdom, laying their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat of terrorism."

The Balochistan Liberation Army group, which aims in getting complete independence for Balochistan from Pakistan, claimed the responsibility for the attack. ISPR said that the clearance operation was to apprehend the perpetrators. It further said that the Pakistani security forces remain determined to challenge the perpetrators nefarious designs, even at the cost of blood and lives.

