Ban Drishti IAS controversy: Did Vikas Divyakirti insulted 'Ram-Sita'? Know REAL TRUTH behind viral video

New Delhi: Famous IAS coaching founder and teacher Dr Vikas Divyakirti faced a huge backlash after his video of comparing Hindu goddess Sita with a ghee licked by a dog went viral on social media. The video that has made netizens angry on social media features Divyakirti narrating a story from Ramayana that includes a conversation between God Rama and Sita. In the video, Divyakirti is seen saying that when lord Rama won the war against Ravana then he said to Sita, "I did not fight the battle for you, I did it for the clan and as far as you are concerned, it is like as no one uses the ghee licked by a dog.

After the video went viral on social media Twitterati lashed out at the famous coaching teacher for trolling the religious sentiment and claimed that Ramayana doesn't have any verse that narrates this conversation between God Rama and God Sita.

The teacher was also hit out at by some famous religious preachers for his remarks on Lord Rama and Sita. National president of Bhagwa Kranti Sena and VHP leader Prachi Sadhvi shared the viral video on her Twitter account with the hashtag ban Drishti IAS.

The video going viral on social media is just a part of the whole video where Drishti IAS teacher is explains that Lord Rama had not made the "ghee licked by a dog" remark it is just the writer of that version of Ramayana who has written it. "The writer makes the character say what defines their own personality, it is not Ram who saying such things it is the writer who is making the character say," said Divyakirti.

The teacher featured on Lallan Top and clarified that he has not made a mistake and there are scriptures that prove the conversation was written in some version of Ramayana and he was embarrassed to say it out loud but since it was a part of the topic he has to speak about it. Clapping back at the trolls who were calling Divyakirti an anti-Hindu, the teacher said "I am as much of Hindu as they are and I have given my time more in studies than to Twitter."