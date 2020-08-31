हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
international flight

Ban on international flights into India extended till September 30

Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ban on international flights into India extended till September 30
File Photo

NEW DELHI: The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till September 30, said Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Monday (August 31).

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular.

Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with other countries since July.

The circular said the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA. 

Tags:
international flightinternational flight banDGCAIndian aviationCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

India gives befitting reply to Chinese incursion in Ladakh, talks underway to defuse tension

  • 36,21,245Confirmed
  • 64,469Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M1S

Sushant Case : Shruti Modi also summoned by CBI for questioning