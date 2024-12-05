Ban On Liquor, Non-Veg Food Near Vaishno Devi Shrine

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Katra has announced that a prohibition order banning the sale, possession and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food within the jurisdiction of the sub-division, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

The decision to ban liquor and non-vegetarian food made under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), applies to Katra and the surrounding areas, including the path leading to the revered Vaishno Devi shrine. It will remain in effect for two months, unless revoked sooner, according to a statement from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

The ban covers several important areas, including villages within a two-kilometre radius of the Katra to Holy Cave route and the surrounding roads.

The ban specifically implemented in areas such as Arli, Hansali, and Matyal, and extends along the Katra-Tikri, Katra-Jammu, Katra-Reasi, and Panthal-Domail roads, among others. It also applies to villages like Chamba, Serli, Bhagta, Kundrorian, Kotli Bajallian, Nomain, Maghal, Nau Devian, and Aghar Jitto.

The order is intended to uphold the sanctity of the shrine and its surrounding areas, which draw millions of devotees each year. It prohibits all forms of non-vegetarian food, including eggs, chicken, meat, seafood, and other animal-based products, in line with the region's spiritual values.

Authorities have emphasised that the prohibitions will be strictly enforced along the pilgrimage route and in designated areas, including near the Katra Railway Station.

Authorities have urged the Residents and visitors to adhere to the restrictions to maintain a peaceful and respectful atmosphere for pilgrims.

