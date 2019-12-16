Ban porn sites to reduce crimes against women, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urges PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday (December 16) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take measures aimed at banning porn sites in India in order to curb crimes against women.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has written to PM Narendra Modi, requesting him to put a ban on porn sites and inappropriate content on Internet as long-term usage of such content is negatively affecting the mentality of some people, leading to rising in crimes against women,” Bihar CM’s Office said in a statement.

The statement from the Bihar CMO comes on a day when Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has convicted Kuldeep Singh Sengar, former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA, of raping a minor girl in Unnao. Sengar was held guilty by the court under Indian Penal Code Section 376, and Sections 5 and 6 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. While convicting Sengar, the judge came down heavily on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for being unable to file a chargesheet in the case for almost one year.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had said that porn sites affect the mentality of men which leads to an increase in crimes against women. Talking about the rape and murder of a 23-yer-old girl in Hyderabad, the Bihar chief minister had stated that he was planning to write a letter to the centre seeking a complete ban on such sites across the country.

“A disgusting trend has been witnessed, incidents involving women in far-off Hyderabad, in Bihar, in UP, in all places. I have always expressed reservations about the social media and the ill-effects of technology, while not denying its enormous benefits”, Kumar had said.