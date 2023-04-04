Banarasi Paan, Langda Mango Among Four Products From Kashi To Get GI Tag

Varanasi: The well-known Banarasi Paan has received the geographical indication (GI) tag. This label indicates that products from a specific geographical location have characteristics that are unique to that location. The Banarasi Paan is known for its delicious taste and is made in a unique way using special ingredients. Along with the Banarasi Paan, three other Varanasi-based products have been designated as GI: Banarasi Langda Mango, Ramnagar Bhanta (Brinjal), and Adamchini Rice, according to Padma Awardee GI expert Rajinikant.

GI applications for 20 state-based products were filed during the Covid phase in collaboration with NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) Uttar Pradesh.

With the assistance of NABARD and the Yogi Adityanath government, 11 products, including seven ODOP and four Kashi region products, have received GI status this year.

Rajnikant further said that a total of 20 lakh people, including artisans, are involved in making the GI products of the eastern Uttar Pradesh region, including those from Varanasi.

9 Products From East UP May Join Country's Intellectual Property

The annual turnover of these products is pegged at Rs 25,500 crore. He also expressed hope that by the end of the next month, the remaining nine products will also be included in the country`s intellectual property.

These include -- Banaras Lal Peda, Chiraigaon Gooseberry, Tirangi Barfi, Banarasi Thandai and Banaras Lal Bharwa Mirch, among others.

Kashi, Purvanchal Region Boasts Of 18 GI Products

As a result of this development, the Kashi region now has 22 GI tag products. Before this, the Kashi and the Purvanchal region had 18 GI products -- including Banaras Brocade and Sarees, Handmade Bhadohi Carpets, Mirzapur Handmade Carpets, Banaras Metal Reposi Craft, Varanasi Gulabi Meenakari, Varanasi Wooden lacquerware and Toys, Nizamabad Black Patri, Banaras Glass Beads, Varanasi Softstone Jaali Work, Ghazipur Wall Hangig, Chunar Sandstone, Chunar Glaze Patari, Gorakhpur Terracotta Craft, Banaras Zardozi, Banaras Hand Block Print, Banaras Wood Carving, Mirzapur Brass Utensils and Mau Saree.

More than 1,000 farmers would be registered and given GI authorised user certificate.

NABARD AGM Anuj Kumar Singh said that in the coming times, NABARD is going to launch various schemes to take these GI products forward. Financial institutions will provide cooperation for production and marketing, he added.