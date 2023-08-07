Band Baaja Baaraat Courtesy Tamatar! Karnataka Farmer Buys SUV From Selling Tomatoes; Now Looking To Get Married

New Delhi: The sky-touching prices of tomatoes across India are not only disturbing India’s middle-class budget but also making them cry for the last one month. Prices of tomatoes have reached up to Rs 300/- per kg in some regions due to a lack of supply in the markets. However, the skyrocketing prices have become a boon in disguise for tomato farmers in India.

As reported in various media channels, many farmers have become crorepatis after selling their crop of tomatoes at huge prices in the mandis. In a similar incident, a farmer in Karnataka, Rajesh, reportedly earned Rs 40 lakhs by selling his tomatoes. He grew the tomatoes on his 12-acre farm before the prices shot up. Speaking to the local broadcast channel TV9 Kannada, he said that he bought an SUV from the money he earned after selling his crop this season.

“I have grown tomatoes on my 12 acres of farm. I sold almost 800 bags of tomatoes and earned ₹40 lakh. If the price of tomatoes remains the same for a few months, I might even make a profit of ₹1 crore. I believed in my land and it did not disappoint. It helped me buy an SUV after selling tomatoes,” Rajesh added.



The farmer is also looking for a bride as he now has enough money for a good life. “I was rejected earlier,” Rajesh said, “as families preferred grooms with government and corporate jobs. I want to say that farmers can make more money than an employee if the right time comes. I want to look for a bride now by going in my new SUV.”

Previously, a Karnataka farmer reported that his tomato crops worth Rs 2.5 lakh were being stolen on the night of July 5. He said the incident happened at night while he was sleeping.

The Reason Behind the Sudden Rise In Price?

The sudden rise in tomato prices can be attributed to several factors, including extreme heat, inadequate production, and delayed monsoon. The supply of tomatoes has decreased due to a supply crunch associated with pest attacks causing lower yields and higher market rates.

The prices are expected to remain high until the market is replenished by a new batch of tomatoes.