New Delhi: Banda in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) recorded a temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said as it warned that the northwest Indian plains and central India are likely to witness a fresh spell of heatwave conditions from Thursday.

At 45.4 degrees Celsius, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh saw the second-highest maximum temperature across India, while Prayagraj in the same state registered 45.2°C.

Pilani and Churu in Rajasthan recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius respectively, while Nowgong in Madhya Pradesh witnessed the maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

As many as eleven cities recorded a maximum temperature between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that there would be a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during the next three days and a fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Rajasthan, south Punjab, south Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and Friday, over Vidarbha till May 21, and over Odisha on May 22.

There, however, would also be pockets of relief for some parts of NW India as under the influence of Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds and hailstorm is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir during May 19-22 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 21 and May 22.

Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh during May 20-22 while dust storm/thunderstorm is very likely at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh on May 20 and over Rajasthan on May 21 and 22.

