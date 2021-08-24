'Bandhu Bachao': BSF rushes as Bangladesh Border troops encircled by smuggler call for help

Kolkata: The Special Patrolling party of BSF under the aegis of BSF Guwahati Frontier helped personnel of Border Guard Bangladesh, who were encircled by BD miscreants on the Indo-BD Border.

On 22 Aug 2021 at about 2000 hrs Special Patrolling Party of BSF deployed for effective border domination on the Indo-Bangladesh border in the South Salmara district of Assam, heard some sound coming ahead of the fence " Bandhu Bachao ".

On 22 Aug 2021 at about 2000 hrs, Special Patrolling Party of 06 Bn BSF under the aegis of @BSF_GuwahatiFtr helped Jawans of BGB BN, who were encircled by BD miscreants on Indo-BD Border. #BSF_India@BSF_Guwahati@PIB_Guwahati#LongliveIndiaBangladeshFriendship pic.twitter.com/u8P0vFG278 — BSF GUWAHATI (@BSF_Guwahati) August 24, 2021

Further, the alert party immediately lit their torch lights and saw 03 BGB personnel who were encircled by BD Smugglers/miscreants. The Special patrolling party rushed towards the border gate and went ahead of the fence and challenged the miscreants.

When the BD smuggler saw that the BSF party reached very close, the BD miscreants ran away towards Bangladesh Village Satkuribari by taking advantage of darkness and bushes. BGB troops thanks BSF for immediate help/response.

Keeping in view of the vulnerability of the border, heightened activities of the infiltrator/exfiltration, and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always alert towards the issues of trans-border crimes & illegal infiltration/exfiltration and are making all-out efforts to prevent the commission of such crimes.