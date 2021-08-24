हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Bandhu Bachao': BSF rushes as Bangladesh Border troops encircled by smuggler call for help

Special Patrolling party of BSF under the aegis of BSF Guwahati Frontier helped personnel of Border Guard Bangladesh, who were encircled by BD miscreants on the Indo-BD Border.

Kolkata: The Special Patrolling party of BSF under the aegis of BSF Guwahati Frontier helped personnel of Border Guard Bangladesh, who were encircled by BD miscreants on the Indo-BD Border.

On 22 Aug 2021  at about 2000 hrs Special  Patrolling Party of BSF deployed for effective border domination on the Indo-Bangladesh border in the South Salmara district of Assam, heard some sound coming ahead of the fence " Bandhu Bachao ".

Further, the alert party immediately lit their torch lights and saw  03 BGB personnel who were encircled by BD Smugglers/miscreants. The Special patrolling party rushed towards the border gate and went ahead of the fence and challenged the miscreants.

When the BD smuggler saw that the BSF party reached very close, the BD miscreants ran away towards Bangladesh Village Satkuribari by taking advantage of darkness and bushes. BGB troops thanks BSF for immediate help/response.

 Keeping in view of the vulnerability of the border, heightened activities of the infiltrator/exfiltration, and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always alert towards the issues of trans-border crimes & illegal infiltration/exfiltration and are making all-out efforts to prevent the commission of such crimes.

