Bangalore School Holiday Today? School Holiday Announced In THESE Districts Due To Heavy Rainfall- Check Weather Update Here

Bangalore School holiday: Cyclone Fengal has caused heavy rains in southern Karnataka, leading to school and college closures in many districts. However, Bengaluru is not affected by these closures, even though a yellow alert has been issued for the city. In districts like Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Udupi, Mysuru, and Chikkaballapur, officials have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday. In Chamarajanagar, all institutions except degree colleges with ongoing exams will remain closed. Similarly, in Chikkamagaluru, the holiday applies to primary schools, high schools, and Anganwadis. Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are expected to experience rainfall over the next two days due to Cyclone Fengal, according to the IMD on Monday.

Safety measures for residents

Residents are advised to stay away from low-lying areas, waterlogged zones, riverbanks, and beaches for safety. The remaining low-pressure system is likely to reappear over the southeast and nearby east-central Arabian Sea near the northern Kerala and Karnataka coasts by December 3.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Bengaluru, with some areas likely to experience lightning and heavy showers tomorrow. Parents have expressed disappointment over the delay in announcing school holidays, criticizing the authorities for their inaction. On Monday, many parents awaited holiday announcements, but schools were only closed in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts. Meanwhile, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Udupi received moderate rainfall today.

Schools, colleges closed in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu

Puducherry's Education Minister has announced a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on Tuesday, December 3, due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Fengal. Similarly, schools and colleges in four districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on the same day. In the Nilgiris district, District Magistrate Lakshmi Bhavya has confirmed that all schools will be shut on December 3 because of the heavy rainfall.