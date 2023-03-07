Bangladesh: Blast At A Building In Dhaka, 11 Killed, More Than 100 Injured

Bangladesh, Dhaka Blast: A blast inside a building in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka has left 11 people dead and more than 100 injured.

The horrific pictures and videos of the blast are going viral online.

The explosion took place at a 5-storey building near a BRTC bus counter in the capital's Gulistan area. The death toll likely to increase, local media reported.

The Dhaka Trinune Digital reported that 11 firefighting units were rushed to the spot.

The Rapid Action Battalion's bomb disposal unit is heading to the spot to inspect the buildings.