Bangladesh Border Guards Enter Indian Territory, Halt Temple Renovation in Assam

The BGB soldiers reached Indian territory via a speedboat from the Jakiganj point in Bangladesh, offboarded at Sribhumi and stopped the workers involved in temple renovation from carrying out the work. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 11:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bangladesh Border Guards Enter Indian Territory, Halt Temple Renovation in Assam

Bangladesh under the Yunus government is almost turning into an anti-India force and is increasingly leaning towards Pakistan and China. The radical Islamic elements are ruling the streets and Hindus are facing discrimination and threat to life. Despite these, the Yunus government has been in a denial mode over atrocities against Hindus. Now, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is trying to impose its authority over Indian territory.

In the latest flashpoint, the BGB soldiers entered the Indian territory in Assam on Thursday. The Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) stopped the renovation work of a temple located near the Kushiyara River along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Sribhumi district, reported Times of India.

The BGB soldiers reached Indian territory via a speedboat from the Jakiganj point in Bangladesh and offboarded at Sribhumi and stopped the workers involved in temple renovation from carrying out the work. However, the Border Security Forces (BSF) of India reached the spot and confronted the BGB soldiers. 

Subsequently, a commandant-level flag meeting took place between BSF and BGB officials at the Sribhumi border point on Thursday evening, said the report. During the discussions, BSF representatives explained to the BGB personnel that the renovation involved the restoration of an existing temple and had no connection to the ongoing India-Bangladesh tensions. After the matter was addressed, the issue was resolved, and the BSF granted permission for the temple authorities to resume the renovation work.

In Sribhumi town, the Kushiyara immersion ghat houses a Manasa temple that had fallen into disrepair. The Assam government recently sanctioned Rs 3 lakh for its renovation, and the restoration work commenced on Thursday.

India shares a 94-kilometre border with Bangladesh in the Sribhumi district, including 43 kilometres of riverine terrain. Furthermore, a 4-kilometer section of the border within Sribhumi town remains without fencing.

Bangladesh has descended into chaos since a studen uprising led to ouster of Sheikh Hasina. The protests have now taken a radical turn with Islamists dictating terms to the authorities and the interim government.

