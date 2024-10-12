Bangladesh Crisis: India Expresses 'Serious Concern' Over Attacks On Durga Puja Mandap, Calls For Safety Of Hindus

India has expressed deep concern over recent attacks on religious sites in Bangladesh, specifically the attack on a Puja mandap in Dhaka and the theft of a religious artifact from the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira. India has termed these events as 'deplorable acts,' and has called upon the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety of minorities, especially Hindus, and protect their places of worship.

Attack on Puja Mandap in Dhaka

A crude bomb was reportedly thrown at a Durga Puja mandap in the Tantibazar area of Old Dhaka. The incident, which occurred around 7 pm local time on Friday, did not result in any major injuries, but it caused a minor fire. According to local reports, a group of youths threw a petrol-filled glass bottle aimed at the altar, sparking panic among devotees.

Five people were injured as volunteers chased after the attackers, who retaliated with knives.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch officers visited the site, with Commissioner Rezaul Karim Mallik stating that three individuals had been detained in connection with the attack. While initial investigations suggest the attack may have been related to a mugging incident, authorities are continuing to probe for further details.

Theft at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira

On the same day, a religious artifact was stolen from the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira. The stolen item, a crown placed on the deity by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2021 visit to the temple, holds significant religious and cultural value.

The theft occurred in broad daylight, between 2:00 and 2:30 pm, shortly after the temple priest had left for the day.

The temple's CCTV footage is currently being reviewed to identify the perpetrator. Inspector Taizul Islam of Shyamnagar Police Station confirmed that the missing crown, made of silver and gold-plated, is a highly revered item within the community.

India Urges Bangladesh to Ensure Safety of Minorities

In response to these incidents, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong statement, urging the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities in the country. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the attacks as part of a troubling pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that has occurred over several days.

India’s High Commission in Bangladesh also expressed deep concern and called for swift action by Bangladeshi authorities.The commission urged law enforcement to thoroughly investigate both the attack on the Puja mandap and the theft at the Jeshoreshwari temple, stressing the need to recover the stolen crown and bring those responsible to justice.