Bangladesh Crisis: Indian Coast Guard Deploys Aircraft And Hovercraft For Maritime Border Monitoring

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG)'s aircraft and hovercrafts along with other vessels are carrying out surveillance operations along the maritime boundary with Bangladesh to prevent an illegal influx into India amid escalating unrest and the collapse of the government in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is experiencing a volatile political situation, with Sheikh Hasina resigning from the post of Prime Minister on August 5 amid mounting protests. The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, evolved into anti-government demonstrations.

In response to the heightened tensions in the neighbouring country, the ICG has strengthened security along the international maritime boundary line to prevent any illegal intrusions into India.

ICG Deputy Director General Anupam Rai said on Monday that security measures have been intensified to address potential threats. "After the political unrest in Bangladesh, Indian Coast Guard has enhanced its patrolling and surveillance along the international maritime boundary line...To prevent any hostile act and illegal intrusion we have beefed up the security, positioned two to three ships...Sunderban Creek areas are being patrolled by our air cushion vessels and interceptor boats," Rai told ANI.

He further explained that the Sunderban Creek areas are under close observation, with air cushion vessels and interceptor boats on constant patrol. The ICG's coastal surveillance radars at Haldia, Paradeep, and Gopalpur are operating 24/7, continuously scanning India's close coasts for any signs of illegal activity.

"Till now no illegal activity has been seen but we have very specifically told our ships to board all fishing boats or any vessels that are close to the Indo-Bangladesh International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) or in the creek areas," he added.