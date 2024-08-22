Bangladesh Crisis: Wearing 'Bhagwa' A Crime Now; DNA Explains

Ever since the ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina left the country, the cases of atrocities on Bangladeshi Hindus have soared every day. Surrounded by extremists, they are under constant threat.

In today's episode of DNA, Zee News shows how the plight of Bangladesh’s saints and sages has reached a point where fear grips their hearts, as the saffron colour they once wore with pride has become a target for extremists. In Bangladesh, being Hindu and embracing the life of a saint has become a perilous path. The very symbols of their identity—the saffron robes—are now a source of danger.

Temples have been attacked, idols desecrated, and Hindu women have suffered unimaginable horrors. The devastation is profound—temples reduced to ashes, idols shattered, and the mere act of wearing saffron becoming a reason for brutal beatings. The fear and anguish of saffron-clad saints are unimaginable.

For these saints, saffron is not just a color; it embodies their faith, belief, and soul. Yet, in Bangladesh, they are being forced to abandon this sacred identity. Extremists strip them of their saffron robes before subjecting them to violence. The fear etched on their faces and the reluctance in their voices reveal the depth of their suffering. Many are so terrorized that they cannot even speak of the pain of being compelled to relinquish their faith.