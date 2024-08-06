As Sheikh Hasina Finds Refuge In India, Ex-Envoy To Bangladesh Sees Centre Taking It 'Very Favourably'

Sheikh Hasina, described as a "good friend of India," may receive favorable consideration from the central government if she chooses to stay, according to a former high commissioner of India to Bangladesh quoted by PTI on Tuesday. Hasina arrived at the Hindon airbase near Delhi on Monday, intending to travel to London, just hours after resigning as Bangladesh's prime minister amid weeks of anti-government protests that resulted in nearly 300 deaths.

Hasina's travel plans to London have encountered obstacles due to some "uncertainties," and it is unlikely she will leave India in the next few days, as stated by sources on Tuesday. Veena Sikri, the former envoy, mentioned that India has consistently assisted the people of Bangladesh with various challenges.

Reflecting on historical ties, Sikri recalled the solidarity between Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League, and the forces of Liberation with India since 1971. The Awami League and India, along with the Muktijodha, fought together for Bangladesh's liberation.

Sikri said the deep empathy, friendship, respect, and understanding between the Awami League and India, as well as between the peoples of both nations, noting that India has always been supportive. With Sheikh Hasina now in India after being compelled to leave her country, Sikri expressed confidence that the Indian government would likely view her wish to stay in India very favorably.

Sikri also noted that Hasina had previously resided in India following the assassination of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a hero of Bangladesh's independence who later became prime minister. Rahman was assassinated in August 1975.

In conversation with PTI, Sikri said that Hasina had spent many years in India before returning to Bangladesh to lead the Awami League, leaving open the question of her continued stay in India. "Currently, Sheikh Hasina has been compelled to leave her country and is now in India. If she desires to stay, I am confident our government will look upon it very favorably," added Sikri.

Speaking to PTI, Sikri said, "She spent a considerable time in India, many years, before returning to Bangladesh to lead the Awami League. The decision whether she should stay or not should be deferred, allowing her to make the choice and the situation to develop."

The former ambassador also noted, "Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been a close ally of India, working intimately with its people across various states, including West Bengal, Assam, and Meghalaya. I see no issue with that."

"It's her decision whether to stay. There are reports she may wish to move to London to be with her sister, who resides there. Perhaps they are waiting for clearance from the UK government. The situation is highly volatile and complex," she stated.

"In my opinion, if she continues her stay in India, it wouldn't pose a significant problem," she concluded. Hasina, aged 76, resigned as the prime minister of Bangladesh and departed amidst mass protests against her administration. She then arrived in India en route to London, as diplomatic sources reported on Monday.

When questioned about the potential impact of Hasina's stay in India on future relations with the new government, Sikri mentioned that while the views of other political parties like the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) or Jamaat-i-Islami Bangladesh on India are well-known, dialogue remains open.