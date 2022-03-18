Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for evacuating Bangladeshi nationals from Ukraine's Sumy

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wrote to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to express thanks for the evacuation of Bangladeshi nationals from Ukraine's Sumy.

In a letter dated March 15, 2022, Hasina said that the "wholehearted support" extended by the Indian government during the evacuation from war-torn Ukraine is a testament to the “unique and enduring relationship” between the two countries.

“I write to express my sincere thanks to you and your Government for extending support and assistance in rescuing and evacuating some Bangladeshi nationals along with the Indians who were stranded in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine,” the Bangladesh PM said in her letter.

She added, “The wholehearted cooperation that your Government has been extending in this regard is a testament to the unique and enduring relationship that our two countries have been enjoying over the years.”

Hasina said that the ties between India and Bangladesh have been consolidated through “meaningful engagements at all levels over the past years”. “ I gratefully recall your visit to Bangladesh during the celebration of the Birth Centenary of our Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, last year. Our bilateral ties have been further consolidated through meaningful engagements at all levels over the past years,” the Bangladesh PM added.

Wishing Modi a happy Holi, Hasina said that she is confident that both Bangladesh and India would continue to stand by each other at all times and "work together to realize the collective aspirations of the peoples of the two countries".

