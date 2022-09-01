New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay a state visit to India on September 5 at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. During the four-day visit, Hasina will call on Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and will also hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Modi. The Bangladesh PM, who last visited New Delhi in October 2019, will also meet India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

"In the recent years, both sides have sustained high level of engagement, including at the highest level. The forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding," India's Ministry of External Affairs said.

According to Bangladesh Prime Minister's office, representatives from business bodies of Bangladesh would also accompany Hasina during her visit.

"During the visit, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be formally received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while a ceremonial guard of honor will be accorded to her. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay homage at Rajghat in honour of Mahatma Gandhi," the Bangladesh PMO said.

Prime Minister Hasina is also scheduled to attend a business event being organized by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

She is also expected to award the Mujib Scholarship, an initiative of the Government of Bangladesh, for the descendants of 200 Indian Armed Forces personnel who were martyred and critically injured during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

"The visit is significant for both Bangladesh and India as it will open new windows of cooperation between the two friendly countries," Hasina's office said in a statement.