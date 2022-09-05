New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina`s visit to India between September 5 and 8, is expected to concentrate on upgrading defence cooperation, expanding regional connectivity initiatives and establishing stability in South Asia. Bangladesh PM Hasina, who last visited India in 2019, will have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. This visit hold a special significance as both the nations` bilateral relations touched their 50th year in 2021. Notably, Prime Ministers of both the countries have met 12 times since 2015.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the neighbouring nation in 2021, to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh`s independence and the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of the nation. Maitri Diwas celebrations were held in 20 capitals around the world including Delhi and Dhaka.

India and Bangladesh have sought to create a model for regional cooperation besides reviving several connectivity initiatives over the last few years. The Akhaura-Agartala rail link will reopen soon, and it is anticipated that Agartala and Chittagong will be connected by air in a few weeks.The two sides are expected to ink an agreement on interim sharing of water of the Kushiyara River during Hasina`s visit.

India`s biggest trade partner in South Asia

Bangladesh is now India`s biggest trade partner in South Asia. Bilateral trade has grown from USD 9 billion to USD 18 billion in the last five years. Bangladesh has become the fourth largest export destination for India with a growth of over 66 per cent from USD 9.69 billion in FY 2020-21 to USD 16.15 billion in FY 2021-22.

The well-connected rail system between the two countries was used to supply essential commodities to Bangladesh when trade via land route has been disrupted during COVID.Despite the Covid pandemic, both countries were able to achieve progress on important connectivity initiatives.

The recent achievement between the two countries includes the inauguration of the passenger train Mitali express from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka in June 2022 using the Chilahati-Haldibari cross-border rail link.

Also, three trial runs have been conducted under the Agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla port for the movement of goods to and fro from India through Chattogram and Mongla port.

Bangladesh is India`s largest development partner with nearly one-fourth of the Government of India (GoI) commitment under the GoI Line of Credit (LoC) has been made to Bangladesh. Total contracts have crossed the milestone figure of USD 2 billion and total disbursements have crossed USD 1 billion.

Bilateral development assistance projects cover a wide variety of sectors such as railways, roads and transport, power generation and transmission, inland waterways, ports and shipping, economic zones, information and communication technology, petrochemicals, renewable energy, waste management and aviation with a bulk of the projects aimed at improving connectivity.India has been a hub of medical treatment for Bangladesh nationals.

Of the 2.8 lakh visas issued in 2021, 2.3 lakh were medical visas. Bangladesh is currently India`s biggest visa operation globally. In 2019, 13.63 lakh visas were issued.

India-Bangladesh finalise text of accord on interim sharing of river water

Last month, India and Bangladesh finalised the text of the agreement on interim sharing of the river water.The text of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was finalised at the 38th ministerial-level meeting of the India-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) held in Delhi on August 25.

The commission was constituted in 1972 as a bilateral mechanism to address issues of mutual interest on common rivers.Bangladesh is an important partner under India`s "Neighbourhood First" policy. The cooperation extends to all fields including security, trade & commerce, power & energy, transport & connectivity, science & technology, defence, rivers, and maritime affairs among others."

Notably, the Bangladeshi Prime Minister is also likely to travel to Ajmer in Rajasthan to visit the holy Dargah of revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

