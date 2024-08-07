Advertisement
Bangladesh Protest: BSF DG Reviews Tactical Preparedness Along Border Amid Sherpur Prison Break

The BSF has been directed to allow people to enter India only after verifying the documents.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 10:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Amid the turmoil in Bangladesh, an unruly mob stormed a prison in the Sherpur district freeing over 500 inmates including some hundreds of dreaded terrorists. Many prisoners even looted guns while escaping the prison. This has increased the tensions of the forces guarding the Indian borders. While people affected by riots and arsons are heading towards India, the Border Security Force has increased its vigilance across the Bangladesh border. 

The BSF has been directed to allow people to enter India only after verifying the documents. Many Indians are still trapped in Bangladesh and the current unrest poses a threat to their lives. 

Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chaudhary visited the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Petrapole and the highly sensitive Border Out Post Ranaghat of the 68th Battalion deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Tuesday. 

The primary objective of the visit was to assess the tactical and operational preparedness and deployment strategies of the BSF at these crucial locations, according to a press release from the BSF. Chaudhary was accompanied by Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General of Eastern Command, and Maninder PS Pawar, Inspector General of the South Bengal Frontier.

The BSF DG held a meeting with BSF officers to review the situation in Bangladesh and discuss strategies to address illegal infiltration and smuggling. Chaudhary stressed the need for heightened vigilance and effective measures to tackle these challenges. He underlined the importance of border preparedness given the challenging conditions in Bangladesh and urged the officers and jawans to remain alert and prepared for any emerging situation.

This visit underlines the commitment of BSF to maintain strong security measures and operational efficiency in one of the most sensitive areas of the India-Bangladesh border, the BSF release added. (With agency inputs)

