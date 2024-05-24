Bangladeshi MP Death: Honeytrap Angle Emerges! A Secret Woman May Be Behind 'Murder'

In a new twist in the death case of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, a honey-trap angle has emerged. On Thursday evening, the West Bengal CID detained one person for allegedly being involved in the murder. Police believe the MP may have been "lured" into a New Town flat by a woman and then murdered by contract killers. According to the police, the detained person, a resident of a West Bengal area near the international border with Bangladesh, had met one of the primary suspects in the murder.

"The investigation revealed that the Bangladeshi parliamentarian fell into a honey trap set by a woman who was also close to the victim's friend. It appears that the woman lured Anar into the New Town flat. We suspect he was murdered shortly after he arrived at the flat," news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

"Further investigation is underway to determine why the person met with him and what they discussed," officer said. He did not disclose the detainee's identity.

Butcher From Bangladesh Arrested In Bangla MP's 'Murder' Case

The West Bengal CID arrested one person from the state's Bongaon area in North 24 Parganas district for allegedly being involved in the "murder" of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar. The arrested man, a Bangladeshi citizen and butcher by profession, admitted during interrogation that he assisted the other accused in chopping the victim's body before disposing of the parts in various locations, according to the officer.



On Wednesday, West Bengal Police confirmed the murder of Anar, an Awami League MP from Bangladesh's Jhenaidah-4 segment, who had gone missing from Kolkata on May 13. "The accused is a butcher by profession. He had illegally entered India and was living in Mumbai, concealing his identity.

"He was summoned to Kolkata a few months ago as part of the plan to kill Anar. "He has admitted to being an accomplice to the four men who murdered the politician inside the flat and assisted them in skinning and chopping the body," the police officer told PTI.



When the arrested man appeared in court in Barasat on Friday afternoon, he was remanded to the CID for 12 days, according to him. A team of CID officers was searching for the victim's body parts in Krishnamati village in Bhangar, where the butcher had led them, he said. He added that the CID used divers to locate body parts in Bhangar's ponds.

American Friend Paid Murderers Rs Five Crores

An initial investigation also revealed that the MP's close friend, a US citizen, had paid approximately Rs 5 crore to those involved in the crime. The Awami League MP's friend owns a flat in Kolkata and is probably in the United States right now. Police also said that the flat in Kolkata's New Town area, where the Bangladesh MP was last seen, was rented out to a friend by the owner, an excise department employee.

The CID is looking into CCTV footage that shows Anar entering the flat with a man and a woman, according to the officer. "The murder was well-planned. An old friend of the MP paid a large sum of money, approximately Rs 5 crore, to the contracted killers to carry out the crime. "Further investigation is underway," he stated.



"In the CCTV footage, the politician was seen entering the flat with the two others. The duo was later seen leaving and returning to the flat the next day, but the MP was not seen again," the officer told PTI. Police said the duo was later seen leaving the flat with a large trolley suitcase.