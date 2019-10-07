close

Fake passport case

Bangladeshi national arrested with fake passport in Lucknow

The accused was travelling with the fake name of Satyajit Das and his address was of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. The Bangladeshi citizen was travelling to India from Sharjah and was planning to take his next flight from Kolkata.

Bangladeshi national arrested with fake passport in Lucknow
Representational Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a Bangladeshi national travelling with fake passport at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. The matter was identified when the security staff at airport identified the fake passport of the citizen.

After the information broke out, the airport security staff got alert and was successful in catching hold of him. Later, the airport security handed over the accused to police for further investigation.

The accused has been identified as Rejba, son of Madipur-based Abdul Manna.

