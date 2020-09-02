Bangladesh's national flag at half-mast today as country pays homage to former President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: Bangladesh's national flag is at half-mast on Wednesday (September 2, 2020) as the country pays homage to former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. Bangladesh is observing one day of national mourning for Mukherjee, who was a well-known figure in the country and had close ties with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hours after Pranab Mukherjee's death on Monday, the Bangladeshi PM had written to Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi offering her condolences and called him a "true friend of Bangladesh".

She said, "He has always been highly revered and loved by the people of Bangladesh. His steadfast support and contribution in strengthening the relations between the two countries especially during his tenure as the 13th President of India. He will always be remembered with the deepest respect."

In 2013, the Bangladeshi government had conferred him with "Bangladesh Muktijuddho Sommanona" or Liberation war honor for his contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation war of 1971.

The Bangladesh flag is also at half-mast the Bangladesh mission in Delhi and an event will be organized later in the day to pay respects to Pranab Mukherjee.

India has already announced seven days of state mourning in honour of the former president and during the period this time the national flag will fly at half-mast on all official buildings throughout the country.