Banihal J&K Election Results 2024 Live: Will BJP Face Tough Fight From Congress-NC Alliance?

Banihal J&K Election Results 2024 Live: Banihal, a notified area committee, is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. It falls under the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency and is largely a rural region. The seat went to polls on September 18 in the first phase of voting.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Congress candidate Vikar Rasool Wani secured the seat, receiving 17,556 votes.

List Of Candidates In Fray From Banihal Assembly Seat

Bashir Ahmed Shan, Independent (IND) Imtiaz Ahmed Shan, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mohd Saleem Bhat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mudassir Azmat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Munazar Ahmed Malik, Independent (IND) Sajad Shaheen, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) Vikar Rasool Wani, Indian National Congress (INC)

The main language spoken in Banihal is Kashmiri, followed by Urdu, Hindi, Gujjari, Pahadi, and English. As per the 2011 Census, Banihal has a population of 3,900, with 2,453 males (57%) and 1,447 females (43%). The overall literacy rate in the area is 68%, with 66% of men and 34% of women being literate.