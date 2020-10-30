Bank Holidays: Banks to remain shut for these many days in November; check details

Bank Holidays in November 2020: All private and public sector banks in India remain closed on public holidays. The month of November is going to be a festive month in India with major occasions like Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti because of which the number of public holidays are more in this month.
All banks across India will remain closed for eight days in the month of November. The bank holidays in November 2020 include five Sundays and two Saturdays.
Notably, the bank holidays in the country are also based on the state holidays in which they are situated.
Here's the complete list of Bank holidays in November 2020 which will help customers plan their bank-related work and avoid inconvenience:
November 1 – Sunday
November 8 – Sunday
November 14 – Second Saturday/Diwali
November 15 – Sunday
November 22 – Sunday
November 28 – Fourth Saturday
November 29 – Sunday
November 30 – Guru Nanak Jayanti
Note: The above holiday list is subject to change
People can continue using online/ internet banking facilities even on the days when banks are closed.