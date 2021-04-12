हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
recruitment drive

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply for 511 manager posts, find out selection process, application link here

The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited applications for the post of Sr. Relationship Manager, e-Relationship Manager, Territory Head, Group Head, Product Head— Investment and Research, etc. 

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply for 511 manager posts, find out selection process, application link here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited applications for the post of Sr. Relationship Manager, e-Relationship Manager, Territory Head, Group Head, Product Head— Investment and Research, etc. 

This recruitment drive is to fill up 511 posts and the last date to apply for the posts is April 29, 2021. 

The eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancies can visit BOB Recruitment 2021 online form on its official website- bankofbaroda.in.

Direct link to the official notification 

Important dates:

Starting date for submission of application: April 9, 2021

Last date for submission of application: April 29, 2021

ALSO READ: DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for these posts as last date nearing, check details her

BOB Recruitment 2021 vacancy details:

Total Posts – 511

  1. Sr. Relationship Managers- 407
  2. E-Relationship Managers- 50
  3. Territory Heads- 44
  4. Group Heads- 6
  5. Product Head Investment and Research-1
  6. Head Operations and Technology-1
  7. Digital Sales Manager- 1
  8. IT Functional Analyst Manager- 1
  9. BOB Manager jobs 2021: Age limit
  10. Sr. Relationship Managers – 24 years to 35 years
  11. E-Relationship Managers – 23 years to 35 years
  12. Territory Heads – 27 years to 40 years
  13. Group Heads – 31 years to 45 years
  14. Product Head Investment and Research – 28 years to 45 years
  15. Head Operations and Technology – 31 years to 45 years
  16. Digital Sales Manager – 26 years to 40 years
  17. IT Functional Analyst Manager – 26 years to 35 years

Selection process: 

The selection for the above mentioned posts will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview/ Group Discussion. 

Application Fees:

The eligible candidates will have to pay Rs 600 for general and OBC category applications and Rs 100 for SC/ ST/PWD category and Women candidates.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
recruitment driveBank of Baroda RecruitmentAssistant Manager jobsjob openingsBank jobs
Next
Story

NEET PG 2021: NBE releases guidelines, decides not to defer April 18 exam as peak of COVID-19 cases remain 'unpredictable'

Must Watch

PT6M25S

Bengal Election 2021: PM Modi will campaign for the fifth phase today