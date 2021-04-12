Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply for 511 manager posts, find out selection process, application link here

New Delhi: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited applications for the post of Sr. Relationship Manager, e-Relationship Manager, Territory Head, Group Head, Product Head— Investment and Research, etc.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 511 posts and the last date to apply for the posts is April 29, 2021.

The eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancies can visit BOB Recruitment 2021 online form on its official website- bankofbaroda.in.

Important dates:

Starting date for submission of application: April 9, 2021

Last date for submission of application: April 29, 2021

BOB Recruitment 2021 vacancy details:

Total Posts – 511

Sr. Relationship Managers- 407 E-Relationship Managers- 50 Territory Heads- 44 Group Heads- 6 Product Head Investment and Research-1 Head Operations and Technology-1 Digital Sales Manager- 1 IT Functional Analyst Manager- 1 BOB Manager jobs 2021: Age limit Sr. Relationship Managers – 24 years to 35 years E-Relationship Managers – 23 years to 35 years Territory Heads – 27 years to 40 years Group Heads – 31 years to 45 years Product Head Investment and Research – 28 years to 45 years Head Operations and Technology – 31 years to 45 years Digital Sales Manager – 26 years to 40 years IT Functional Analyst Manager – 26 years to 35 years

Selection process:

The selection for the above mentioned posts will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview/ Group Discussion.

Application Fees:

The eligible candidates will have to pay Rs 600 for general and OBC category applications and Rs 100 for SC/ ST/PWD category and Women candidates.