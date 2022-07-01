Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts in BOB at bankofbaroda.in- check vacancies, salary and more here
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the Bank's official website, www.bankofbaroda.in till July 07, 2022.
BOB Recruitment 2022: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the applications for the recruitment of Dy. Vice President - Data Scientist and various other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the bank's official website bankofbaroda.in. The registration period began on June 17, 2022 and the last date to apply is July 7, 2022, to apply. "All correspondence will be made only on the email ID mentioned by the candidate in their online application form and the same must be kept active for receiving communication via, call letters/Interview Dates/advices, etc," the official notice states.
BOB Jobs 2022: Important Dates
- The online registration has started: June 17, 2022
- The online registration has ended: July 07, 2022
BOB Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details
This recruitment drive will fill upto 14 posts.
- Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist: 2 Posts
- Assistant Vice President – Data Scientist: 6 Posts
- Dy. Vice President – Data Engineer: 2 Posts
- Asst. Vice President – Data Engineer: 4 Posts
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 202: Eligibility Criteria
- Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist/ Assistant Vice President – Data Scientist: B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university.
- Dy. Vice President – Data Engineer/ Asst. Vice President – Data Engineer: A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university.
BOB Jobs 2022: Selection Process
Candidates can check the official notification for more details on selection process.
BOB Recruitment 2022, download the official notification here
BOB Vacancies 2022: Application Fees
- Application fees: Rs.600/- (Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates)
- Rs.100/- (Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women)
BOB Jobs 2022: How to apply via official website
Candidates can apply online through the official website, www.bankofbaroda.in before July 07, 2022.
