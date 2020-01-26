Banned militant outfit ULFA-I takes responsibility for Assam bomb blasts

Banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) on Sunday (January 26) took the responsibility of the five low-intensity blasts that shook Assam on the eve on Republic Day. Earlier on Sunday, DGP Assam had also said that prima facie it seemed that the blasts were the handiwork of ULFA (I). No one got injured in the blasts.

Out of five explosions, three took place in Dibrugarh district and one each in Tinsukia and Charaideo. The first blast took place at a shop in Graham Bazaar located near the National Highway NH 37. The second blast took place near a Gurudwara on AT Road in Dibrugarh while another blast took place near Duliajan police station in Dibrugarh. Two explosions took place in Doom Dooma town of Tinsukia district and Teok Ghat under Sonari town of Charaideo district.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the incidents, saying it was a 'cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day'. "Strongly condemn the bomb blasts in a few places of Assam. This cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day only exhibits the frustration of the terror groups after their total rejection by the people. Our Govt will take the sternest action to bring the culprits to book," he tweeted.

It is to be noted that ULFA-I had called for a 'general strike' on Sunday, asking citizens to boycott the Republic Day celebrations.