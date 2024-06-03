LIVE Updates | Baramati Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: NCP Vs BJP

Baramati Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Baramati, located in the Pune district of Maharashtra, is known for its political significance, being a stronghold of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the influential Pawar family. Prominent leaders such as Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule have historically represented this constituency.

The Baramati constituency went to the polls on May 7 during the third phase of elections. The votes will be counted simultaneously across the country on June 4. Baramati comprises six assembly segments: Baramati town, Indapur, Daund, Purandar, Bhor, and Khadakwasla.

Historical Election Results

In the 2019 elections, Supriya Sule of the NCP secured a significant victory with 6,86,714 votes, defeating BJP's Kanchan Rahul Kul. Even during the 2014 elections, amidst the Modi wave, Sule managed to retain her seat by garnering 5,21,562 votes. Her closest competitor, Mahadev Jankar of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), received 4,51,843 votes, while Suresh Khopade of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 26,396 votes.

Current Political Battle

The primary contest in this election is between Supriya Sule, a three-time MP and daughter of NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar, and Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar has recently switched allegiance to the BJP-led NDA and now serves as the NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister. This political shift adds a new dimension to the Baramati electoral landscape.