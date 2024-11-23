Maharashtra Assembly Elections Result 2024: Baramati assembly constituency is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra state. Voting for the Baramati was held on November 20 along with other 288 constituencies of Maharashtra. It is a General category assembly seat situated in the Pune district and is one of the 6 assembly segments of the Baramati Parliament Seat.

In the 2019 elections, NCP's Ajit Pawar maintained his hold on the Baramati seat by obtaining more than 195,000 votes from BJP candidate Gopichand Padalka. In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajit Pawar again claimed victory against BJP contestant Prabhakar Dadararm Gawade.

In this assembly polls, the Mahayuti alliance nominated NCP's Ajit Anantrao Pawar from the seat against NCP-SP's Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar. There are other independent candidates also contesting in the polls.

The main contest in the Maharashtra Assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (under Eknath Shinde), while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is composed of Congress, NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.