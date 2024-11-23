Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2823439https://zeenews.india.com/india/baramati-vidhan-sabha-chunav-result-2024-live-winner-and-loser-candidate-ajit-anantrao-pawar-vs-yugendra-shrinivas-pawar-total-votes-margin-bjp-congress-shiv-sena-ubt-ncp-sharad-pawar-eci-maharashtra-assembly-election-result-2823439.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Baramati Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: NCP's Ajit Anantrao Pawar Vs NCP-SP's Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar

The voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 07:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Baramati Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: NCP's Ajit Anantrao Pawar Vs NCP-SP's Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Result 2024: Baramati assembly constituency is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra state. Voting for the Baramati was held on November 20 along with other 288 constituencies of Maharashtra. It is a General category assembly seat situated in the Pune district and is one of the 6 assembly segments of the Baramati Parliament Seat.

In the 2019 elections, NCP's Ajit Pawar maintained his hold on the Baramati seat by obtaining more than 195,000 votes from BJP candidate Gopichand Padalka. In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajit Pawar again claimed victory against BJP contestant Prabhakar Dadararm Gawade.

In this assembly polls, the Mahayuti alliance nominated NCP's Ajit Anantrao Pawar from the seat against NCP-SP's Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar. There are other independent candidates also contesting in the polls.

The main contest in the Maharashtra Assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (under Eknath Shinde), while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is composed of Congress, NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK