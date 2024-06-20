Baramulla Encounter: Slain Terrorists Were Pakistani, Associated With Lashkar-e-Taiba, Says Army

Srinagar: The Security Forces on Thursday claimed to have achieved a major success by killing two foreign terrorists in Hadipora, Rafiabad encounter on June 19.​ They Identified them as Usman and Umar, both residents of Pakistan. Officials said they were both active in north kashmir since 2020 and Usman who was an A++ category terrorist was known as an IED expert and both were involved in a number of terror incidents. Addressing ​​Media, Commander 7 sector Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Depak​ Mohan said that ​"since the last few days, there have been continuous inputs about the presence of terrorists in Sopore’s Rafiabad. “On June 19, a specific information was generated by the J&K police about the presence of terrorists in a house at Hadipora, Rafiabad, after which the army, police and CRPF launched a joint operation.​" ​ He said "after zeroing in the house, two terrorists were eliminated in an encounter,” The army officer was​ accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police north Kashmir, Vivek Gupta and other officers of police and army.

The​y ​identified them Usman and Umar​ both residents of Pakistan and were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit​. “Usman has been active in Kashmir since 2020,” the officer said.​ He ​added that arms and ammunition in a large quantity was recovered from the site of the encounter​, which includes 2 AK47 Rifles , 7 AK Rifle magazines, Handgrenades, Hundreds of rounds, Matric sheet. and many more objectionable things.

​Brigadier further said “The killing of two terrorists is a big success for the security forces. Since the past few weeks, there is a high operational momentum which is bearing good results in the form of elimination of terrorists,” he said.

Giving details of the operation, the brigadier said " After the information was shared by Jammu Kashmir police about the presence of two hardcore terrorists in a house in Hadipura village of Rafiabad area. Joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Police and CRPF. Following standard procedures, civilians were safely evacuated from adjacent houses and the area was secured. The target house was thoroughly cordoned off and on the search being commenced, terrorists opened fire on the security forces. In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were neutralized,” he said.

Anti terror operations in Jammu Kashmir have intensified after the four terror attacks in Jammu sector and keeping in view the upcoming Amarnath yatra. discussing the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir Home Minister Amit Shah and LG Manoj Sinha took security review meetings in Delhi and Srinagar. In both meetings security agencies were directed to act hard on terrorism and not give them a chance to revive it in Jammu and Kashmir.

